Conyers, GA February 27, 1945 - January 23, 2021
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Stephen A. Van Rie of Conyers, GA who passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital at the age of 75 years.
Steve will be lovingly remembered by his adoring wife of 48 years, Darlene E. Rider, their two children: Kurt (Jeannie) Van Rie of Panama City, FL and Dr. Ginny Van Rie of Conyers, GA, and their one grand-daughter Quinn Van Rie of Panama City, FL. He will also be dearly missed by numerous relatives and friends.
Steve the son of the late Charles A. and Frances M. (Rolen) Van Rie was born on Tuesday, February 27, 1945. He is preceded in death by his two sisters Sandra Kulp of Edwardsburg, MI and Barbara Carter of Mishawaka, IN.
In 1965, Steve graduated from St. Joseph High School in South Bend, IN and went on to earn an Associate of Applied Science Degree from DeVRY Technical Institute in 1967.
From March 1968 to March 1970, he served in the army during the Vietnam War. A soldier is trained to execute a task based on the needs of the mission. A soldier never questions, just executes. When an individual commits himself or herself to the protection of the lives of others in the face imminent danger, without regard to self, that's how heroes are born. U. S. Army Specialist Stephen A. Van Rie was awarded the Bronze Star Medal in combat and the Purple Heart for being wounded in combat.
In 1969, Steve began his professional career working for Indiana Bell in South Bend, IN. After working in the telecommunications field that he loved for 21 years, the Breakup of the Bell System forced Steve to take a transfer from Indiana Bell. The family's options were Colorado or Georgia. The family chose to go warmer after being used to braving the snow of Indiana. In 1990, Steve continued his professional career by transferring to the telecommunications company AT&T in Conyers, GA and where ultimately in 2007, after 38 years of service, he retired.
Despite moving from Indiana, Steve remained an avid Notre Dame Fan. You could find him every Saturday watching the game: the 'Fighting Irish' ... what we actually mean mostly when we talk about it is an indomitable spirit, a commitment, never tentative, always fully committed, to life itself ... that's really the spirit of the Fighting Irish."
The immediate family held a private memorial service. No additional memorial service or open funeral will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Stephen A. Van Rie to St. Pius X Catholic Church, 2621 GA-20, Conyers, GA 30013, Phone: (770) 483-3660.
