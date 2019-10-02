Conyers
Stephen Douglas "Steve" Deaver
September 21, 2019, Mr. Stephen Douglas Deaver, veteran, son, brother, husband, father, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, went to heaven after battling cancer and Alzheimer's Disease for the past 10 years. We all knew this time would be soon, but nothing can prepare you for the loss of a loved one. Stephen is survived by his wife, Patricia, of 51 years, children, Regina Barber, Richard Nelson, Stephanie Foley (Shay) and Dena Johnston (AJ), siblings, Sidney Nelson, Ann Goode, and Preston Deaver, and many loving grandchildren, Diandre, Dustin, Lauren, Bryan (Magen), Baily, Hannah N, Hannah F, Cara, Rowan, Allyson, Dean and Austin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Elizabeth Deaver. Stephen loved sports, especially baseball, and his favorite team was the Atlanta Braves. He worked at Ginn Motor Company for 30 years but was forced to retire due to his health. He spent his free time playing with his grandkids, doing yardwork, gardening, watching news and sports, cleaning everything in sight, talking politics, and calling all his friends and loved ones every day. Stephen will be forever remembered for his beautiful smile, gentle eyes, caring heart, loving embrace and unconditional love. Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his life and find comfort that he is in heaven watching over us. Stephen was a faithful and dedicated member of Conyers Presbyterian Church, attending Bible study and weekly services. Visitation for Stephen Deaver will be held at 3:00 pm, Saturday, October 5th, 2019 Wheeler Funeral and Cremation Services, 11405 Brown Bridge Rd, Covington, GA 30016. A memorial service led by Dr. Al Myers will follow at 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to Conyers Presbyterian Church, 911 N. Main Street NW, Conyers, GA 30012. On Line condolences can be made at www.wheelerfuneralhome.com.
