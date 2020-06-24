Steve Alec Crenshaw, age 64 of Conyers, died Friday, June 19, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father, Franklin Crenshaw and sister, Gail Terrell. Steve is survived by his mother, Freda Crenshaw; daughter and companion, Lindsay Crenshaw and Daniel Mullins; grandsons, Lucas and Jayden Crenshaw; sister, Cheryl Blasingame; nephews, Kevin Terrell, Jacob Mock, Wyatt Terrell, Logan Terrell; niece, Hannah Terrell; aunt, Melba Conner and several cousins. Steve was a graduate of Rockdale County High School class of 1974. In his youth, he was an avid hunter and loved fishing and in his spare time, he collected pocket knives and enjoyed watching a good western on TV. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Jacob Mock officiating, interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make donations to the American Cancer Society or the Diabetes Association in memory of Steve Crenshaw. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

