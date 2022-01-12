Covington, GA Mr. Mark Stephen 'Steve' McCulloch, age 70 of Covington, died Sunday, January 9, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lucien and Ruby McCulloch. He is survived by his wife, Jean McCulloch; daughters and son-in-law, Margaret and Alan Preston, Holly Casteel; son, Mark McCulloch, Jr.; and grandchildren, Alexis Hill, Jay Casteel, Piper McCulloch, McKynley McCulloch. Mr. McCulloch was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp and a commercial construction superintendent for Freese Johnson. He was a member, Lay Pastor, in the New Beginnings Sunday School Class, and on the Board of Trustees at Conyers First United Methodist Church. He established the Golf Cart Ministry and was a member of the Pathway East Emmaus Community. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, January 14, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Conyers First United Methodist Church with Pastor Chris Shurtz officiating; family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Conyers First United Methodist Church, 921 N. Main Street, Conyers, GA 30012. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA 30012, 770-483-7216.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Trending Videos
GOLFERS 55 + Established in 1956, the Senior Golfers Asso…
Furnished room for rent with semi private bath in private…
Georgia Gravecare LLC Plot grooming/maintenance, gravesto…
-
Covingtonian said:If after an investigation if all the charges and allegations are factual, in my opinion all 3 deputies should be fired and their certification…
Latest News
- 3 alleged gang members and an associate charged in the fatal shooting of an LAPD officer
- Novak Djokovic's Australian visa revoked again
- North Korea fires unidentified projectile, South says
- North Carolina judge rules police body camera video in the Jason Walker shooting case can be released
- Piedmont Newton accepting applications for Junior Volunteer summer program
Most Popular
Articles
- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp recommending $5K pay raise for state employees
- Rockdale Sheriff's Office HEAT grant suspended
- Rockdale Public Schools employees to get retention bonus, vaccination incentive
- Bob Saget's family awaiting medical examiner's report on his cause of death
- Rockdale County Jail Blotter
- Rivian meeting draws residents seeking answers
- Public Health Department opens two new mass testing sites
- Jeremy Kitchens
- Missing teens from Butts, Newton counties believed to be together
- New Year baby at Piedmont Newton welcomed with special gifts
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia, part of our series "Travel Georgia," exploring places to visit in the state. Click for more.
In the latest from our series "Travel Georgia," take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter County, Georgia. Click for more.
This photo tour of Dawson, Sasser, and Terrell County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more.
This photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.