Newborn, GA Mr. Steve Smith, 62 of Newborn, died March 8, 2021 at his home. Mr. Smith was a native of Atlanta. He was married to Terri Adams. He was a diesel mechanic by trade by also enjoyed collecting and restoring classic cars. Mr. Smith enjoyed hunting and gardening and always had free advice for his family and friends.
Steve Smith is survived by his wife, Terrie and children, Keith Smith & Julie, Jeremy Smith & Michelle and Joey Smith. His grandchildren are Luke, Miranda, Olivia, Andrew, Shawn, Clayton and Anna. Mr. Smith is also survived by siblings, Mike, Dondra, Karen, David, Lisa, Leslie, Greg and Jason. He was preceded in death by a brother, Roger and a sister, Linda.
The funeral was held on Thursday, March 11, 2021 in the chapel of A.E. Carter Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Buckhead Cemetery.
