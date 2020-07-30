Conyers, GA Steven 'Smitty' Smith, 57, of Conyers, Georgia, passed away early morning July 30th, 2020, after a brief but strong battle against cancer. He was born, July 18, 1963 in Atlanta, Georgia. Steve graduated from Shamrock High School in Decatur, Georgia and spent 35 years serving Rockdale County as a firefighter and a pillar of his community and family. He is preceded by his father, Larry Smith Jr.; grandparents, Larry "Skeet" Smith Sr. and Thelma R. (Tarbush) Smith. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer (Topping) Smith; children, Robert Steele, Andrew Smith, and Erica (Sanders) Smith; mother, Regena Tuosto; brother, Stuart Smith; sister, Rhonda Paxton, and countless others family and friends. A public visitation will be held Saturday, August 1st, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., at Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd. Conyers, Georgia 30012. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations please be sent to: United Day Program, 1047 Green St. SE Conyers, Georgia 30012. This program has a special place in the hearts of the Smith Family as United Day Program has served many special needs adult members of the community and brought countless joys to these individuals, including Steve's son. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

