Conyers, GA Steven 'Smitty' Smith, 57, of Conyers, Georgia, passed away early morning July 30th, 2020, after a brief but strong battle against cancer. He was born, July 18, 1963 in Atlanta, Georgia. Steve graduated from Shamrock High School in Decatur, Georgia and spent 35 years serving Rockdale County as a firefighter and a pillar of his community and family. He is preceded by his father, Larry Smith Jr.; grandparents, Larry "Skeet" Smith Sr. and Thelma R. (Tarbush) Smith. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer (Topping) Smith; children, Robert Steele, Andrew Smith, and Erica (Sanders) Smith; mother, Regena Tuosto; brother, Stuart Smith; sister, Rhonda Paxton, and countless others family and friends. A public visitation will be held Saturday, August 1st, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., at Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd. Conyers, Georgia 30012. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations please be sent to: United Day Program, 1047 Green St. SE Conyers, Georgia 30012. This program has a special place in the hearts of the Smith Family as United Day Program has served many special needs adult members of the community and brought countless joys to these individuals, including Steve's son. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
-
lawyerguy1 said:I agree with Cal Thomas here. If there were mass arrests and lengthy prison sentences of these "protestors" who are rioting and destroying pro…
Latest News
- The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- Rhode Island mistakenly issued tax refund checks signed by Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse
- Frontline workers wearing PPE still at more than three times the risk of Covid-19 infection, new study finds
- Braves storm back with big eighth inning to stun Mets
- LAPD releases video showing protester shot in head with 'less-lethal' round
Most Popular
Articles
- Authorities investigating possible sex trafficking after female juveniles from Conyers and Social Circle found in Rutledge
- 'Slim' arrested in connection with shooting in Covington
- 'Enter The Dragon' actor John Saxon dies at 83
- Conyers Police looking for stolen truck
- Judge John Ott grants extension in statue removal case
- Newton County Jail Blotter
- Herman Cain dies from coronavirus
- Three of Porterdale's top employees resign amid financial crisis
- Newton County to offer grants under CARES Act funding
- Dunkin' is closing 800 US locations
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
Stay Informed
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Business Newsletter
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Coronavirus outbreak updates
Get the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak delivered to your inbox daily.
Local Weather
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather affecting Rockdale and Newton Counties.
Most popular posts on RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com
Get the most popular posts on RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
News Alerts
Get news alerts and breaking news stories from the Rockdale Citizen and Newton Citizen delivered to your email.
Newton Local Newsletter
Get headlines from the Newton Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox.
Newton Sports Newsletter
Daily sports headlines from Newton Citizen.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Rockdale and Newton Eats
Sign up for Rockdale and Newton Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Rockdale and Newton Counties sprinkled with recipes.
Rockdale Local Newsletter
Get headlines from the Rockdale Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox.
Rockdale Sports Newsletter
Get daily sports headlines from the Rockdale Citizen delivered to your email inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.