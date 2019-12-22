Conyers, GA
Sue Thompson (McDonald)
Mrs. Sue Thompson, age 77 of Conyers, died Thursday, December 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by husband, Robert Forrest Thompson, Sr.; father, J. T. McDonald; mother, Bettye Wiggins; brother, Brand McDonald. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Mike Withers; son, Robert Forrest Thompson, Jr.; grandchildren, Erik and Nicole Withers, Andy Withers, Shanacey and Michael Word; great-grandchildren, Alexa Word, Alexander Withers. Mrs. Thompson was a member of Conyers First United Methodist Church and volunteered as an Attendant and with the Ambassador's program. She also volunteered at J.H. House Elementary School in the PAL program as a mentor. Funeral services will be held Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Conyers First United Methodist Church with Dr. Dave Benson officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Conyers First United Methodist Church, 921 N. Main Street Conyers, GA 30012. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
