PRICE - Susan Casey Price, age 78 of Covington, died June 4, 2020. A memorial mass will be held at 12:15 PM on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at St. Anna's Catholic Church in Monroe with Father Dan Toof officiating. Mrs. Price was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Covington. She had retired from the IRS and enjoyed ongoing get- togethers with her former co-workers, The IRSers. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Bolen Price and is survived by her children, John and Cenaida Casey of Suwanee, Molly Casey of Covington, Kevin Casey and Josephine Yalvac of Woodstock, Robin Parker and Jerry Goodson of Covington, Tim and Jeanette Casey of Monroe; step-daughter, Lynn and Ray Peterson of Arlington, TX; Robin and Lloyd Berry of Conyers; grandchildren, John and Terissa Casey, Philip Casey, Graceson Casey, Maggie Parker, Thomas Parker, Emily Casey, Anna Casey, Christina Casey; great grandchildren, Kellan and Aiden. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Camp Sunshine, 1850 Clairmont Road, Decatur, GA 30033. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 PM on Monday evening, June 8, 2020 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. 770) 267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com
-
-
