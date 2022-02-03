Susan Noyes Martin

Hoschton, GA Mrs. Susan Noyes Martin, age 73 of Hoschton, Georgia, formerly of Conyers, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

Celebration of Life services will be held at 4:30 pm, Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Memorial Park East Braselton Chapel. Pastor Brent Gilstrap will officiate. The family will receive friends from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm, Saturday, February 19, 2022.

Mrs. Martin was born February 27, 1948 in Atlanta, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late W. Wilson Noyes, Jr. and Virginia Wardlaw (Drake) Noyes. She was also preceded by her husband, James Otho. Martin, Jr.

Susan was a 1966 honor graduate of Grady High School and was a member of the Ebenezer Methodist Church in Jefferson, Georgia. She went by several names such as wife, Mama, Mam-mama, Grandma & Sast, room mom, band mom, PTO mom, choir mom & second mom to ALL our friends. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandkids. She loved crafting, cooking, sewing, canning, reading, square dancing and playing the piano.

Mrs. Martin is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Cyndi and Shawn Smith of Hoschton; Tricia and Greg Callihan of Stockbridge; Kathy & Damon Sheffield, Elgin, South Carolina; grandchildren, Hunter Sheffield, Justin Smith, Sawyer Sheffield and Sammy Smith; brother Frank Drake Noyes (Sheri) from Richmond, VA and a number of other family and friends also survive.

Flowers will be accepted but for those who wish to make a donation please do so in Mrs. Martin's honor to Catfe in Lawrenceville (www.thecatfeco.com)

Memorial Park East Braselton Chapel 5257 Highway 53 Braselton, Georgia is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com

