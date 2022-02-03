...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Georgia...
Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead affecting Newton and
Rockdale Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead.
* WHEN...Until Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 11 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding
begins in the woodlands, fields and pasture along the river
upstream and downstream from the gage on Gees Mill Road in
Rockdale County. Portions of Sockwell Road by the river in Newton
County will be around two feet under water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:47 PM EST Friday the stage was 10.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 11.3 feet just after midnight
tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11 feet.
&&
Hoschton, GA Mrs. Susan Noyes Martin, age 73 of Hoschton, Georgia, formerly of Conyers, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 4:30 pm, Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Memorial Park East Braselton Chapel. Pastor Brent Gilstrap will officiate. The family will receive friends from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm, Saturday, February 19, 2022.
Mrs. Martin was born February 27, 1948 in Atlanta, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late W. Wilson Noyes, Jr. and Virginia Wardlaw (Drake) Noyes. She was also preceded by her husband, James Otho. Martin, Jr.
Susan was a 1966 honor graduate of Grady High School and was a member of the Ebenezer Methodist Church in Jefferson, Georgia. She went by several names such as wife, Mama, Mam-mama, Grandma & Sast, room mom, band mom, PTO mom, choir mom & second mom to ALL our friends. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandkids. She loved crafting, cooking, sewing, canning, reading, square dancing and playing the piano.
Mrs. Martin is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Cyndi and Shawn Smith of Hoschton; Tricia and Greg Callihan of Stockbridge; Kathy & Damon Sheffield, Elgin, South Carolina; grandchildren, Hunter Sheffield, Justin Smith, Sawyer Sheffield and Sammy Smith; brother Frank Drake Noyes (Sheri) from Richmond, VA and a number of other family and friends also survive.
Flowers will be accepted but for those who wish to make a donation please do so in Mrs. Martin's honor to Catfe in Lawrenceville (www.thecatfeco.com)
