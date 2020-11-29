Conyers, GA Susan Virginia Hamilton, age 75 of Conyers, died Monday, November 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Andrew Palaskie; daughter, Elizabeth 'Ann' Hamilton. She is survived by her husband, Edward Hamilton, Jr.; friends, Malinda and Ron Walker, Curly and Don Mason and Ann Hogan. Susan was married to her husband and best friend, Ed, for 53 years. She was a graduate of UGA and St. Joseph's School of Nursing where she obtained her master's degree. Susan worked at Rockdale Medical Center as the head of the nurse's surgical unit for many years. She was a member of Crosspoint Christian Church where she was head of the Sharing Circle and worked part-time in the office at the church. Susan loved her husband, crafts, oil painting and stained-glass painting. Graveside services were held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

