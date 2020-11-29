Susan Virginia Hamilton

Conyers, GA Susan Virginia Hamilton, age 75 of Conyers, died Monday, November 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Andrew Palaskie; daughter, Elizabeth 'Ann' Hamilton. She is survived by her husband, Edward Hamilton, Jr.; friends, Malinda and Ron Walker, Curly and Don Mason and Ann Hogan. Susan was married to her husband and best friend, Ed, for 53 years. She was a graduate of UGA and St. Joseph's School of Nursing where she obtained her master's degree. Susan worked at Rockdale Medical Center as the head of the nurse's surgical unit for many years. She was a member of Crosspoint Christian Church where she was head of the Sharing Circle and worked part-time in the office at the church. Susan loved her husband, crafts, oil painting and stained-glass painting. Graveside services were held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

To plant a tree in memory of Susan Hamilton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.