Tega Cay, SC
Suzanne Chappell
Suzanne Elaine Chappell of Tega Cay, SC passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, surrounded by loved ones. Sue was born on December 27, 1946 in Atlanta, GA, to the late Leroy Norcross Chappell, Jr. and Mary Byrne Kelly Chappell. She was the widow of Richard Charles (Chuck) Boelkins, to whom she was married for 38 years. Sue was the founder and CEO of ArtzNBiz in Conyers, GA.
A celebration of Sue's life will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 pm. The event will take place at The Spratt Building located at 215 Main Street in Fort Mill, SC.
Sue was a graduate of Georgia State University's Executive MBA program and served on several Boards for foundations and causes she was passionate about. An entrepreneur and corporate strategist, she ran her own business, coaching executives and leadership teams from various disciplines. She was a world traveler, spending time in many countries including Japan, China, Germany, Austria and Italy. She was an active member of multiple Chambers of Commerce and non-profit organizations and she enjoyed collaborating with and assisting others to secure grant funding. Sue spent time with family and friends in her communities where she made a positive impact, and many active social groups where she was an influential member.
Survivors include her brother, Robert Chappell of Mount Laurel, New Jersey and her sister, Lynne Myers of Hayesville, NC. Following the passing of her husband in 2014, Sue moved to Tega Cay, SC to be closer to her sister's children and grandchildren, and is survived by them as well as numerous other nieces, nephews and their children.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, P.O. Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.
