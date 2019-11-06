Conyers
Sylvia Hunt
Sylvia C. Hunt, age 82 of Conyers, born in Loaganville, GA, died Friday, November 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Jewel Cooper. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Robert Hunt; daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Andy Jenkins; granddaughter, Maggie Jenkins; brother, Donald Cooper, and several cousins. Mrs. Hunt worked for Coca-Cola when she first moved to Atlanta. She was a homemaker raising her family. Sylvia later retired after 20 years from Flat Shoals Elementary. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Pastor Joe Hughes officiating; interment will follow at Fairview Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
