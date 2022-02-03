Conyers, GA Mrs. Teresa Dover Holcombe, age 72 of Conyers, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022, surrounded by her loving family after a long battle of dementia. She grew up in Lawrenceville, GA and was a longtime resident of Conyers, GA. She is survived by her husband, Ed Holcombe of 54 years; sons and daughters in-law, Heath and Angie Holcombe, Corey and Joanna Holcombe, Rachel Holcombe; sister and brother in-law, Kathy and Greg Harold; brother and sister in-law, Nelson and Laura Holcombe; three nieces and one nephew. Also, surviving grandchildren, Tyler, Parker, Griffin, Haley, Emma, Hannah, Caleb, and Hudson Holcombe. Teresa was proceeded in death by her father and mother, Earl and Rocelia Dover; father-in-law and mother in-law, Homer and Beatrice Holcombe; and son, Chris Holcombe. To all that knew her, Teresa was a unique, kind, and caring woman. She was a wonderful mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. You would always find her hugging on her grandkids, cheering her children and grandchildren on at sporting events, and laughing with family. She loved traveling with her husband, Ed, and was always up for an adventure. Music was a big part of her life as she, her mother, and her father sang together as a trio at church. Please join us in a visitation to celebrate her life Saturday, February 5, 2022, between 4:00-8:00PM at Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA 30012. There will be a private funeral service for family members on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at 2:00PM.

To plant a tree in memory of Teresa Holcombe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

