Terrell Rogers
Conyers, GA
Terrell W. "Terry" Rogers
Terrell W. "Terry" Rogers, age 75 of Conyers, died Monday, April 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Margie Rogers; sister, Betty Moon; mother and father-in-law, James and Elizabeth Skinner. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 58 years, Sherryl Rogers. Daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Tony Radcliffe, the loves of his life were his grandchildren, Brandon Radcliffe, Justin and Laura Radcliffe and great-granddaughters, Cooper Elizabeth Radcliffe and Palmer Grace Radcliffe. He leaves behind a brother and sister-in-law, Ted and Ann Rogers; sister, Patty Rogers; sisters-in-law, Freida Skinner and Teresa Wilson; a host of nieces and nephews as well as a slew of special friends. Terry started and was the owner and operator of Rogers Classic Collision from 1985-2009. It was in 2009 when Terry decided to retire, and his daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Tony Radcliffe, were there to continue his legacy. Terry had many loves, but the most precious love he had, was his wife, Sherryl. His children were his world and his grandchildren and great-granddaughters we the lights of his life. Drag racing also had an additional place in Terry's heart. Terry will be missed but never forgotten by his family, friends, and the community. Due to the circumstances in the world right now and how unfortunate it is, the family will hold a private celebration of life for Terry at a later date. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
