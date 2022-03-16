Covington, GA Thomas Alvin Rape, Jr., of Covington, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at the age of 79. Mr. Rape was a member of First Baptist Church of Covington where he was deeply involved with Bible study groups and active with the building program. He had a passion for hot rods and cars, loved his family dearly, and had a special place in his heart for his dog, Wally. Mr. Rape was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Rape; parents, Thomas Alvin, Sr., and Margaret Rape; and sister, Margaret Carlson.
Survivors include his daughter, Emily Jenkins (Scott); sons, Tommy Rape (Tracy), Andy Rape (Cathy); grandchildren, Keely Young (James), Trevor Jenkins, Casey Jenkins, Travis Rape, Mandy Rape, Jordan Hicks (Jason), Drew Rape; great-grandchildren, Walker Young, Tucker Young, Joey Hicks; and brother, Robbie Rape.
A Memorial Service for Mr. Rape will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022, 3:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Dr. Cody McNutt officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family two hours prior to his service, from 1:00 - 3:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Covington, 1139 Usher Street NW, Covington, GA 30014.
