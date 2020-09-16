Thomas Gibson Tommy Hollis III

Mansfield, GA Tommy Hollis III, age 73, passed away at home on the afternoon of Monday, September 14, 2020. He was born in Daytona Beach, Florida, to the late Thomas Gibson Hollis, Jr. and Frances Nitchols Hollis, on October 1, 1946.

In 1957, Tommy moved with his family to Warner Robins where he enjoyed making friends while playing Little League Baseball; Sonny Perdue was one of his favorite teammates. He graduated from Warner Robins High School in 1964 and later from the University of Georgia (GO DAWGS!) in 1968, with a Bachelor's degree in Business. Tommy went to work in computer programming at Central State Hospital for a short time before making the decision to serve his country in the United States Air Force. He joined the military in April of 1969 and was stationed in Alaska for four years during the Vietnam Era. Following his military career, Tommy worked in computer programming for Industrial Welding in Macon, where he dedicated most of his work life to the company. He went on to successfully start his own company called Allied Gas and Welding before selling it and moving to Mansfield, Georgia, in 2000. Not content to sit around, Tommy became CFO of Green River Builders in 2001 and held this position until the day of his passing.

Despite his work ethic, Tommy liked to have fun in his free time, as well. He was a UGA Football season ticket holder for many years and an avid Atlanta Braves fan for his whole life. Tommy also had a passion for paddling and did it frequently with the GA Canoe Association and Paddle Florida. He was instrumental in guiding/leading paddle trips for Georgia Conservancy.

Tommy is survived by his devoted wife of 31 years, Connie Hollis of Mansfield; children, Lance Hollis (Peggy Malouse) of Metairie Parrish, Louisiana and Catherine Dotson (Kevin) of Fort Myers, Florida; grandchildren, Knox, Kort, and Madeleine Hollis, and Margaret, Charlotte, Sarabelle, and Esther Dotson; siblings, Cheryl Cecil, Nita Smith (Ted), and Debbie Ray; five nieces; and twelve great-nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Sunday, September 20, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., at McCullough Funeral Home. If you have a UGA mask, please wear it to the visitation in honor of Pop Pop. A private graveside funeral service will be held for Tommy's family on Monday, September 21, 2020, in Andersonville National Cemetery.

