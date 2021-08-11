McLean, VA Thomas H. Barksdale III passed away peace- fully in his sleep at his McLean, Virginia home the morning of Sunday, July 25, surrounded by family and close friends.
His was a life of travel and adventure. Born in Danville, Illinois in 1950, where his father served as an agent under J. Edgar Hoover, Tom spent his childhood in Villedieu, France; Frankfurt, Germany; and various cities across the United States. Tom attended high school in Conyers, Georgia, where he led his team to victory in the All-State basketball finals before enlisting to serve in Vietnam.
Tom returned stateside after being wounded in a firefight. He enrolled in Belmont Abbey College on an athletic scholarship and eventually transferred to the University of Maryland, from which he received a B.A. in world history and English literature.
Tom continued to serve his country after graduation, first as a director in the White House Office of Petroleum Assets Allocation during the OPEC oil embargo and later as U.S. representative on several NATO study teams through the U.S. Department of Commerce. After retiring from government service, Tom became Vice President at The MITRE Corporation and later President and Chief Executive Officer of The Strategic Trade Advisory Group.
Tom was a man of many interests, as comfortable in a tuxedo attending a performance of Carmen at the New York City Opera House as he was in shorts and sandals fishing marlin in the deep waters off the Baja Peninsula. He was a connoisseur of fine wines, fast cars, and good cigars; an accomplished poet, artist, and antiquarian; an expert marksman, fencer, guitarist, and basketball player; and an historian of military strategy and armaments. Although born into the mid-20th century American middle class, friends agreed that he had the spirit and soul of an 18th century European scholar and nobleman.
Tom is survived by four children ranging in age from 19 to 48 years, six grandchildren, and one deeply grieving wife.
Tom's family plans to host a celebration of life at a future date.
