Conyers, GA Thomas Jerry Simpkins, age 83, of Jasper, formerly of Conyers, died June 20, 2021. He was born in Conyers, Georgia, to Vernon and Mary Ruth Simpkins and was a graduate of Lithonia High School, class of 1955. Thomas served his country honorably in the U. S. Army National Guard. He was a Master Electrician for Cleveland Electric Company for 60 years and a member of I.B.E.W. Local #613. Thomas was a Master Mason, Shriner, board member of Directors of Rockdale Cares, Rockdale Jaycees, American Legion Post #149, and helped form Rockdale Little League Association. He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Sandra Stanton Simpkins and son, Mike Simpkins. Surviving are his son Barry Simpkins and daughter, Kellie Simpkins Hunter and her husband, Tim, all of Conyers; sister, Nellie Jane Kendall of Riverdale; granddaughters, Candiace, Kristen and Sharee; six great grandchildren; a niece and nephews. A funeral service was held Thursday, June 24, in the chapel of Henry Funeral Home with Dr. Jim Martin officiating. Interment followed at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Thomas's memory to Shriner's Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, Florida, 33607.
