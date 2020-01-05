COVINGTON
Thomas Eugene "Gene" Owens
Thomas Eugene "Gene" Owens, of Covington, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 96 years of age. A veteran of the United States Army, Mr. Owens served his country with fierce dedication and immense pride. His tour of duty coincided with WWII and placed him in battles at Omaha Beach, the Battle of the Bulge, as well as Germany. Mr. Owens was awarded accolades for his service, which included the WWII Victory Medal, the Bronze Arrowhead, the EAMET Service Award, and the Good Conduct Medal. He carried on in his life and work career with the same discipline instilled by his experience as a young soldier. For over 35 years, he was employed with Bibb Manufacturing before going to work for C & D Battery, where he eventually retired. Known for his love of working with his hands, Mr. Owens was able to build and craft anything he set his mind to. He was preceded in death by his son, Stan Owens; parents, Raymond Thomas and Zipora Owens; and sister, Dillie Rosser.
Survivors include loving companion, Sally Sanders; son, Steve Owens; daughter-in-law, Barbara Owens; grandchildren, Marie Owens, Teresa Reed, Ciara Stephens, Kerry Owens; great-grandchildren, Cami Scofield, Trey Reed, Hudson Reed, Levi Vandiver, Zada Veal; as well as brother, Floyd Owens.
A Funeral Service for Mr. Owens was held Friday, January 3, 2020, 1:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Dr. Adam Cooper officiating.
Interment followed in Lawnwood Memorial Park, in Covington.
