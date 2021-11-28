Conyers, GA Thomas Ray Sanders entered into the Lord's Kingdom on November 2, passing quietly and peacefully at his home. Tommy was born 1960 in Conyers, Georgia, the only child of Elenore Juanita Perry Sanders. Following graduation from Rockdale County High School, Tommy attended DeKalb Community College, graduating with an Electronic Engineering Technology Degree. He was an elevator technician for thirty years and a member of the International Union of Elevator Constructors Local Union 32 in Atlanta. For much of his career he worked for Otis and Schindler elevator companies, among others. More recently Tommy was employed by CSC Atlanta, LLC in Conyers for close to five years, then Nisshinbo Manufacturing in Covington for one year before leaving due to health reasons. Tommy had a strong love and talent for woodworking and built everything from guitars, furniture and a beautiful teahouse beside his koi pond. He could make anything out of wood. Tommy was a true carpenter, spending hours in his shop crafting and building. Tommy loved nature and his dogs. Making Conyers his lifelong home, Tommy grew up with his mother Juanita and Grandparents, Jack and Agnes, at Jack Perry Grocery. In adulthood, with his first wife Ginger Pruett Trail, he became the parent of two beloved sons, David Thomas Sanders and Christian Daniel Sanders. Tommy was a talented, self-taught guitarist in a Christian band "Messenger" and a second band with himself and special friend, the late Mark Tyree. He loved all rock music including Pink Floyd, and the guitarist Joe Satriani. His son Chris' special memory of his dad is that every weekend morning Tommy would wake up, while drinking a cup of coffee as he was sitting in his recliner, he would quietly play on his "juicy-fruit-yellow" guitar a song "Always with Me, Always with You" by Joe Satriani to softly awaken Chris and David. Tommy's love of knives, tinkering, crafting, whittling, woodworking and his flare for creative endeavors lives on in his oldest son, David, who recalls one of Tommy's bestowed life lessons is to "take care of your tools and your tools will take care of you". Tommy is preceded in death by grandparents, Jack and Agnes Perry, mother Juanita Perry Sanders, uncle Jack Perry, Jr., aunt and uncle Homer and Eloise Perry Humphries, uncle Edward Long, cousins DeLoyce Humphries Anderson Bullington and Nancy Humphries Owensby. Tommy is survived by his wife, best friend and love, Barbara C. Sanders; his two sons and their wives, David and Kaci Sanders of Ball Ground; Chris and Jennifer Sanders of Canton; grandsons Cope, Levitt, Rogue and Spire; twin granddaughters Skylar and Kailynn; stepdaughter, Anna and Jonathan Miller of Charleston, SC; stepson, Will and Kelly Evans of Alpharetta; step-grandchildren Hank, Grant, Ellis and Cooper; his two dogs, Bubba, who was exceptionally devoted to him, and Riley. Tommy is survived by cousins Elaine Humphries Cole (Randy); Dianne Perry Pruitt (Gordon); Emily Perry Graham (Robert); Chip Perry (Tina); aunt, Gladys Perry; a special aunt, Jean Perry Long, who always stood by him and loved him dearly, many other family members and friends who cared for him. As per his wishes, a Homegoing Service for Mr. Sanders will be private with burial at Honey Creek Woodlands, Conyers, Georgia.
