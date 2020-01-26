Thomas Edward Romine, IV, "Sonny", age 62, of Monticello, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020. To those who knew him well, Sonny was a man with a strong will and an appreciation for hard work. He was a loyal follower of NASCAR, and his hobbies were fishing, hunting, and target shootingwhich he often did with his sons by his side. In his role as a husband, father and grandfather, Sonny will be remembered for his caring ways and his loving spirit. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Edward Romine, III.
Sonny, and the memories he made with friends and family, will remain in the hearts of manyespecially his wife of 38 years, Martha Romine; daughter, Heather and Jerry Sorrells; sons and daughters-in-law, Levi Romine, Michael and Amanda Romine, Chris and Diann Romine; ten grandchildren; mother, Myrtle Vivian Romine; brothers, Michael Romine, Joseph Romine; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service for Sonny will be held Sunday, January 26, 2020, 2:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Rev. David Wheeler officiating. Interment will be held in Almand Cemetery, Beaver Dam Road, in Madison. Friends may visit with his family at the funeral home, Saturday, January 25, from 6:008:00 P.M.
