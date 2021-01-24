Conyers, GA Mr. Thomas Marshall Scarborough, age 91, of the Atlanta area, most recently of Greensboro, GA, left this world and entered into the presence of Jesus on January 22, 2021. Thomas was born in Elberton, GA, on June 10, 1929, to the late Ora Scarborough and the late Pearl Slay Scarborough and has been longing to see them for some time.
Thomas was a proud retiree of the Georgia Department of Labor, reporting to the Commissioner of Labor. He had been a volunteer at Dekalb General Hospital in Decatur, GA, Henry County Hospital in McDonough, GA, and most recently at Rockdale County Hospital in Conyers, GA, where he served as president of the volunteers. He left volunteering after earning 13,000 hours, more than anyone in their history and after also more than doubling their number of volunteers.
He is survived by his wife, Melanie Matthews Scarborough of Covington, GA; daughters Marilynn Eason (James) of Woodbury, TN, Karen Westbury (Ron) of Lake Oconee, GA, and Cheryl Noble of Lake Oconee, GA; grandchildren: Amber Gilpatrick (Robby) of Readyville, TN, Lauren Abel (Patrick) of Mooreville, MS, Katherine Abel (Jake) of Jackson, TN, Michael (Amanda) Westbury of Dallas, GA, Allison Noble of Monroe, GA, and Lindsay Noble of Lake Oconee, GA; and great grandchildren: Devin Gilpatrick of Readyville, TN, and Charlie, Maggie and Elliott Abel of Mooreville, MS. He is also survived by sisters: Helen Brown and Fan Johnson of Elberton, GA and Bob Dobson of Gaffney, SC; brother, Jimmy Scarborough of Chamblee, GA; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Lillian Bradberry Scarborough; sister, Doris Johnson; baby brother, Wilton; baby sister, Carolyn; nephew, Byron Johnson; brothers-in-law: Billy Ray Brown, Neil Johnson, Billy Johnson, and Johnny Dobson; and sister-in-law, Kay Scarborough.
Graveside services were held on Monday, January 25, at 11 o'clock in Forest Hills Memorial Park with his son-in-law, Dr. Ron Westbury officiating. A reception followed at the Pentecostal Holiness Church of Elberton.
Contributions in his memory may be made to The Glen at Lake Oconee Village, Employee Appreciation Fund, 1070 Old Salem Rd, Greensboro, GA 30642 and/or flowers would be appreciated.
Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com.
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is respectfully in charge of arrangements for Mr. Thomas Marshall Scarborough.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.