Conyers, GA Thomas Jefferson Talmadge, age 90, our beloved Husband, Dad and Grandfather was called to his heavenly home by his Lord and Savior on March 14, 2022. Thomas was born in Ensley, Alabama on February 25, 1932, the son of John and Winnie Talmadge who proceeded him in death. Mr. Talmadge was a faithful member of St. Simon's Episcopal Church in Conyers, Georgia. He was very patient and had the kindness of a Saint. He loved working on his cars and doing things around the house. He could fix anything and loved helping others. Later in life he loved taking care of his grandchildren and watching them grow into young adults.
In his younger days he loved riding motorcycles with his brothers and friends. They would ride from Birmingham, Alabama to Daytona Beach, Florida to watch motorcycle and stock car races on the beach. He and his wife Phyllis enjoyed spending their time together as members of a sports car club in Birmingham, Alabama.
Mr. Talmadge was an avid sports fan and never missed watching a NASCAR race, Atlanta Braves, Georgia Bulldogs or Auburn War Eagles game.
Mr. Talmadge served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. After he worked for Hayes Aircraft before starting Repro Services, a typesetting company in Atlanta that produced Technical manuals for Lockheed Martin, IBM, the Government Printing Office, and all of the Atlanta Sports Teams Programs.
Mr. Talmadge was a loving, caring and devoted family man who enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, church and his beloved wife Phyllis and will deeply be missed.
Along with his parents Mr. Talmadge is preceded in death by his siblings, John Talmadge, Robert Talmadge, James Talmadge, Ralph Talmadge, Lorraine Landes, Rosa Jean Blackerby, Doris Quarles. He is survived by his wife of almost 63 years, Phyllis Talmadge; children, Lee-Anna Lowery (Ken), Gary Talmadge (Beth); grandchildren, Jordan, Alex, Kendyl and Kyle Lowery, Jordan Pierce (Noah), Kennedy Wilson Talmadge. Along with many nieces, nephews, other family members, and close friends.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 19 at 2 o'clock with Reverend Jane Weston officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 at the church prior to the service.
