Thomas White

Fayetteville, GA Thomas Bedford White, age 76 of Fayetteville, died Thursday, February 3, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Nellie White. He is survived by wife, Peggy White; daughter and son-in-law Marsha and Raymond Coble; and his favorite granddaughter, Keeli Coble. He retired from AT&T, loved his cars, and enjoyed woodworking. Mr. White was a member of Crossroads United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends Sunday, February 13, 2022 from 2 until 4 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to The Diabetes Association. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

