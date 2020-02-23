Tim (Sam) Hopkins, age 72, of Monroe, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Mr. Hopkins was a lifelong resident of Newton County and a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. He had a deep devotion and was dedicated to his country, family and sports of all kinds. Mr. Hopkins' athletic talents were on display as he pursued his love of baseball during his high school and college career. He was even recognized as an all-state catcher while playing for Newton County High School. Proud of his southern roots, Mr. Hopkins immersed himself in many things related to southern culture, including his search for "hole-in-the-wall" restaurants featuring classic comfort food. Mr. Hopkins was curious and inquisitive in nature, and his quest for knowledge was always present, with ancestry being of special interest. He was an attentive grandfather who loved to cheer on his grandchildren whenever they played sports, and he also enjoyed spending time with his cousinsoftentimes eating out and catching up on the latest news. Mr. Hopkins was preceded in death by his parents, George Perry and Sadie (Morton) Hopkins.
Mr. Hopkins, and the memories he created, will be cherished by many, especially his wife, Judy Peters Hopkins; daughter and son-in-law, Libby and Tim Chambers; sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff and Lori Hopkins, Pete Peters, Wes and Kathy Peters, Joey and Cassie Peters; grandchildren, Nick Chambers, Haylee Peters, Grayson Hopkins, Tripp Peters, Emma Peters, Haley Hopkins, Zelda Peters, Maddie Peters, Tallulah Peters, Georgia Peters; sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Mac Hays; nieces and their spouses, Neely and Richard Pratt, Leigh and Shane Cloudt; as well as his beloved fur babies, Cooper and Ziggy.
A Funeral Service for Mr. Hopkins will be held Sunday, February 23, 2020, 2:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Stan Patterson and Pastor Ryan Wyatt officiating. Entombment will follow at Memory Chapel Mausoleum, in Lawnwood Memorial Park, in Covington. Friends may visit with his family at the funeral home, Saturday, February 22, from 6:008:00 P.M. Flowers are accepted, or memorial donations may be made to American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692
