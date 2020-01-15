Conyers, GA
Timothy Edens
Timothy Craig Edens, 62, died, Sunday, January 12, 2020, suddenly in his home of cardiac arrest. Mr. Edens is preceded in death by parents, Lloyd and Eleanor Edens. He is survived by his wife, Jane Edens; loyal canine companion, Harley; brother and sister-in-law, Eugene and Sandy Edens of Peachtree City; sister, Rebecca Edens Davis of Pendergrass; many loving nieces and nephews; estranged daughters, Daphne Jetton and Emily Flanigan, (loved and never forgotten). Many thanks to all of the family and friends who have reached out with their loving memories, support and prayers. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel; family will greet friends from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Conyers Animal Hospital, 1425 Klondike Rd, Conyers, GA 30094 or American Stroke Foundation www.strokeassociation.org. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.