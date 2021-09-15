Toni O'Kelley

Conyers, GA Toni O'Kelley, age 79 of Conyers, passed peacefully on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Grace Cagle; husband, John O'Kelley; grandson, Johnathan Reichert. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Grace and Anton Reichert, Alyson and Joe Matthews; grandchildren, David Reichert, Corey O'Kelley, Jenna Reichert; brother, Geary Cagle; sister-in-law, Sarah Wilson as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Toni was a resident at the Magnolia House in Conyers, Ga. She was an active member of the Disabled American Veterans auxiliary chapter. Toni enjoyed walking and could be seen walking around North Ridge subdivision. Toni loved the color red and for those of you that knew her, know how vocal she was about it. The family is asking that in remembrance and to pay tribute to Toni, please wear a shade of red. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Tim Hunter officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday, September 17, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

To plant a tree in memory of Toni O'Kelley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

