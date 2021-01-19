Conyers, GA In loving memory of Traci Ralston, a shining light who showed love to everyone she
met. She left an unmistakable impression with everyone who knew her. She was a
kind, humble soul who loved without abandon or expectations.
Traci fought a valiant fight as she battled pancreatitis and numerous complications
she encountered while hospitalized, but she left us as a heavenly spirit on January
15th. She was 50 years old. The world was a better place because of her presence
and anyone who knew her was truly blessed. Traci was a beloved wife, daughter, fur mama, sister, and friend to all who knew her.
Traci will be deeply missed by her husband, Phillip Ralston, mother and father,
Jenna and Donald Shepherd, sister, Jennifer Newman-Erickson (Beth), nephew,
Chase Newman, and fur babies, Bella, Anna, and Kiedis. Also are her mother and
father-in-law, Willburn and Shirley Ralston, brothers and sisters-in-law, and nieces
and nephews. She was blessed with a god daughter, Jordyn Brown, soul sister (Jill
Gaither and family), and many other wonderful friends and neighbors. She was
greeted in Heaven by her Granmama, Grandaddy, Aunt Kathy, and Gracie.
Traci lived in Conyers, Georgia and formerly lived in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Traci
had been employed for over 20 years in various positions at BellSouth/AT&T.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be
made to Best Friends Animal Society or the National Pancreas Foundation. Guests may sign the online register at www.wheelerfuneralhome.com. Wheeler Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
