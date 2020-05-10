Walnut Grove, GA



Mr. Troy Lynn Moon

Troy (Lynn)Moon 78, of Walnut Grove passed away on May 6, 2020. He was born on July 22, 1941 in Walton County, where he lived all of his life. He was the son of James "Troy" and Betty "Leona" Moon.

Lynn graduated from Loganville High School in 1959. After high school, Lynn being the avid Ford fan, went to work at McGarity Ford. Later establishing a career as a Manufacturing Engineer at Chamberlain / Formed Metal Products for 37 years in Monroe. Lynn was a self taught open book of knowledge. He had the brilliancy and skills to fix just about anything. This knowledge was especially shown in his passion for "Ford" cars. Everyone that knew Lynn often turned to him for knowledge when it came to a Ford engine (horsepower), bodywork and paint. Because of this passion, Lynn attended car shows winning numerous trophies with his pride and joy, Falcon cars. Through this hobby, many friendships were born and I can assure you they were held close to his heart.



Lynn leaves behind the love of his life for 43 years, his wife, Sara Armistead Moon. Daughters and Son in Laws, Holly & Michael Boss, Charlotte Ellis & Shannon Duck, Kelli & Walter Chambers. Grandchildren, Tiffanie Broach, John Platt, Jr.,Brittanie Hardman, Derick Platt, Lindsey Queen, Chris Platt, Hunter Bentley, Brady and Bo Boss. Great grandchildren, Bristol Hardman, Bailey Broach, Brianne Hardman, Bentley Queen, Addison and Zoey Platt, and numerous family and friends.



Lynn will be missed by those whose lives he touched but should find comfort in knowing we will see him again on the other side.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a private viewing and graveside service was held on Saturday, May 9th.

To plant a tree in memory of Troy Moon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.