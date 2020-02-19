Troy Walden

Troy Martin Walden, age 88, of Monroe, died on February 17, 2020. He was born in Conyers on April 26, 1931 to the late Pearl Bell Walden and the late Willie H. Walden.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy (Pat) Sherwood Walden of Jacksonville, Florida; daughter Susan Walden and son, Chad Walden, both of Monroe; grandchildren, Hailey Walden and Chad Walden II, also of Monroe; sister, Patricia Hegwood of Covington; brothers and sisters-in-law, Larry and Sandra Walden, Edward Walden, and Linda Walden, all of Covington, and many special nieces and nephews; step-children and spouses, Jane (Sandy) Daniel, Brad (Diane) Williams; grandchildren, Melissa (Chris) Covey and their daughter Karley, Jimmy (Jessica) Daniel, Braden Williams, and Tyler Williams.
Troy graduated from the University of Georgia with a Masters degree in Education, and also served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was married to his late wife Barbara Doster Walden until her death in 1991. Troy later married Pat, a native of Oxford, Georgia, and spent many happy years with her.
Troy spent his entire working career, a span of almost sixty years, as a Certified Public Accountant in Monroe. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved sports, walking and exercising, even on into his later years.
Troy was a deeply spiritual man who enjoyed spreading the Word to any who would listen. His strong faith was ever present in his daily life. He loved people and delighted in spending time with his family and many friends. He will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services will be held at Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe on Thursday, February 20, 2020Visitation at 10:00 and service to follow at 11:00. Interment is at Westlawn Cemetery in Monroe.
