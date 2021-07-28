Valerie Carlson Vicky Wilson

Conyers, GA Valerie (Vicky) Carlson Wilson passed away, at home, with her family by her side on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Gene Wilson; daughter, Jessica Wilson Brannan (Matthew); step daughter, Kimberly Shaw (Danny); and granddaughter, Kinsley Shaw. She is also survived by her mother, Betty Carlson; sister, Karen Burnett (Lanny); brother, Clinton Carlson (Julie) as well as nieces and nephews. After retirement from a long career with General Motors, Valerie pursued her passion of rescuing unwanted and abandoned dogs and cats. While providing shelter, medical help, nutrition and love, Valerie was able to give these cast aside strays a second chance at life. We will celebrate Valerie's life Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to your local animal shelter. Condolences maybe submitted online at www.scotward.com, Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
