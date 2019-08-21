Conyers
Veronica Bellis
Veronica P. Bellis, age 83 of Conyers, died Monday, August 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Amos Bellis; parents, Cirilo and Emilia Parungao. She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Arlene and Greg Corbin, Jane Bellis, Vivian Bellis; grandchildren, Cameron Bruce, Calob Bruce; siblings, Edgardo and Ruby Parungao, Dr. Romulo and Josephina Parungao, Erlinda Rust, Felisa Parungao, Mila Roy, Remedios and Flores Guevarra. Mrs. Bellis was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. Veronica loved to feed anyone who came thru her door. Funeral Services will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church with Father Juan Areiza officiating; family will receive friends Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 6 until 9 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
