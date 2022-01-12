Conyers, GA Vicky L. Severance, age 70 of Conyers, GA died Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Born February 13, 1951, in Dayton, Ohio, she was the daughter of Dale and Betty (Uhrig) Summers. She is survived by her husband, Robert; sons, Tim (Nicole) of Dayton, OH, Ryan (Danielle) of Monroe, GA and Robert of Canton, GA; grandchildren, Kaylee, Madison, Jackson, Tyler, Trevor, and Travis; sisters, Doris Roth of Centerville, OH and Billie Gebers of Kettering, OH. She was preceded in death by a brother, Dale Summers. Mrs. Severance was a paraprofessional with Rockdale County Board of Education at Honeycreek Elementary School. She enjoyed traveling, working in her yard, loved her family and friends and will be missed. Graveside Services will be held Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton. The Severance Family would like to encourage all who are able to consider blood and organ donation in her memory. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA 30012, 770-483-7216.

