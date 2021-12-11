Conyers, GA Virginia Cowan, of Conyers, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the age of 80. Mrs. Cowan retired from Rockdale County School Systems where she worked in the cafeteria. She enjoyed working with her hands whether she was stitching, quilting, or doing jigsaw puzzles. Mrs. Cowan will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Gradie (Davenport) Stone.
Survivors include her loving husband of 60 years, Bobby Cowan; daughters, Janet Couch (Joseph), Patty Martin (Michael); grandsons, Jesse Couch (Liz), Luke Martin; sisters, Brenda Stowers, Charolette Iler; brothers, Alvin Stone (Linda), Norris Stone, Ronnie Stone; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service for Mrs. Cowan was held Monday, December 13, 2021, 3:00 P.M., at Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road, in Covington, with Mr. Joseph Couch officiating. The family would like to especially thank the caregivers at Abbey Hospice and Conyers Personal Care Private Duty Services, Mona, Lisa, Youlette, and Starr.
To send flowers to the family of Virginia Cowan, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.