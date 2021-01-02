Virginia Frances Smith Bradford

Conyers, GA Virginia Frances (Smith) Bradford, age 84, of Conyers passed away on January 1st, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, W. Paul Smith and Harvest M. Atha; brother, Alonzo F. Smith; and granddaughter, Elizabeth Dawn Gaylord. She is survived by her husband, Raymond N. Bradford; children, Judy (Billy) Ethridge of Locust Grove, Dawn (Tom) Gaylord of Wetumpka, Alabama, and Jeff (Linda) Bradford of Cumming; grandchildren; Shelby (Matt) Panzenhagen, Ty Brownlee, Michael Gaylord, Matthew (Hannah) Gaylord, Mitchell Gaylord, Emily (Alex) Tostado, Libby (Alex) Barbosa, and Abby Bradford; and brother, W. Otis (Pudgie) Smith. After graduating from Conyers High School, she received a full scholarship from Callaway Mill to attend Georgia Southern Teacher College. Upon graduation she began her 25 years career with Rockdale County School System as an elementary school teacher retiring in 1992. On December 19, 1959 she married Raymond, the love of her life. They recently celebrated 61 years of marriage. During their retirement years they loved to travel or "rambling around" as they called it. Virginia was a dedicated Christian, wife, mother, and grandmother. She treasured every moment with her family. She especially loved her role as 'Nanny'. A memorial service for family and friends will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA 30012, 770-483-7216.

