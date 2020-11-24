Covington, GA Walter Yates Prevatte, age 75 of Covington, passed away on November 22, 2020. He was born in Pueblo, Colorado on July 11, 1945 to the late Crawford James Prevatte and the late Christine Marcenelli Prevatte. He was preceded in death by his late brother Jimmy Prevatte.

Surviving members of his family are, wife, Carolynne Jean Prevatte; daughters and sons-in-law, Marianne and Aubrey Akin, Laura Michelle and Chad Cross, Barbara Eve Prevatte; son, Scott Austin; brother, Larry Prevatte; grandchildren, Wyatt Akin, Phillip Akin, Mason Akin, Nathan Cross, Brennon Austin, and Blake Austin.

Walter was a proud Bearcat of Bainbridge High School and earned his BS from Middle Georgia College. He was an Army Veteran serving during the Viet Nam campaign from May 1966 to April 1968. He became a professional registered land surveyor, and it became his passion and profession.

Walter and his wife started the land surveying firm of Technical Survey Services, and he was an integral part of the business until his retirement. Now the Akins continue to run the family business.

He will be dearly missed by family, friends, and associates.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Association or Wounded Warrior Project.