Stockbridge
Wanda Nolan
Wanda Frances Nolan, age 84 of Stockbridge, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Nolan; parents, Iolus and Pauline Combs. She is survived by her sons, Michael Nolan, Edward Nolan; daughters and son-in-law, Melinda and Robert Mills, Karen Nolan; 9 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens with Pastor Joe Hughes officiating. Family will receive friends Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southwest Christian Hospice at www.swchristiancare.org. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
