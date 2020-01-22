Wanda Pugh

Wanda Aiken Pugh, of Conyers, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 69 years of age. Born and raised in Atlanta, Mrs. Pugh graduated from Southwest DeKalb High School in 1968. Though she put down roots and made her life in the city of Conyers, she was co-owner of Brendale's, in Covington, for over 17 years. She was family-oriented and loved traveling to places both old and new. Her favorite destination was Colorado where she was surrounded by nature's scenic views. Mrs. Pugh worshipped at Southside Church in Peachtree City. She was preceded in death by her father, Harry Lee Aiken; father-in-law, Ernest Claude Pugh, Sr.; son-in-law, Wayne King, Jr.
Left to lovingly remember and honor a life well lived is her husband of 50 years, Steven Pugh, Sr.; daughter, Lori King; son, Wayne Pugh; grandchildren, Lauren King, Hannah Pugh, Trey King; mother, Gloria Aiken; brothers, Jack Aiken, Bobby Aiken, Randy Aiken; mother-in-law, Grace Pugh; sisters-in-law, Gloria Bishop, Judy Williamson; brother-in-law, Ernest Claude Pugh, Jr.; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Pugh will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020, 2:45 P.M., in Honey Creek Woodlands, 2625 Highway 212, Sue Song Road SE location, in Conyers, with Pastor Jason Dixon officiating with inurnment following her service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southside Church, 777 Robinson Road, Peachtree City, GA 30269 or Honey Creek Woodlands. Service will be held outdoors, please dress accordingly.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.