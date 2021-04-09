Wayne Briscoe Haynes

Oxford, GA Wayne Roscoe Haynes, of Oxford, passed away April 8, 2021, at the age of 84. Mr. Haynes owned and operated Pine Lake Music Company. He was known as a pioneer in the Christian Music Industry. In his line of work, Mr. Haynes provided resources and encouraged many worship pastors across the country. He was an avid traveler, taking his family with him all over the country. Mr. Haynes was a devout Christian, and member of Philadelphia Baptist Church, in Rutledge. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Hulin and Josie Haynes; sister, Doris Cheek; and brother, Melvin Haynes.
His memory will be cherished dearly by his wife, Jane Haynes; daughters and son-in-law, Cynthia Revo, of Oxford, Beth and Greg Carter, of Covington; grandchildren, Daniel Revo (Alex), Adam Revo (Brooke), Rachel Carter, Emma Carter; great-granddaughter, Adelyn Mae Revo; brother and sister-in-law, Billy and Mary Haynes, of Covington; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service for Mr. Haynes was held Monday, April 12, 2021, 2:00 P.M., at Philadelphia Baptist Church, 4031 Davis Academy Road, in Rutledge, with Pastor Steven Chambers, Dr. Steve Love, and Pastor Marty Parks officiating, and interment followed in Lawnwood Memorial Park.
