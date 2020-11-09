Conyers, GA With deep sadness and much love, the family of Wilburn Thomas Keel, Sr. (Billy) of Conyers, GA announce his peaceful passing on November 8, 2020. He was born in Clarksdale, Mississippi on August 13, 1938 to Pleasant and Polly Keel. He was a truly inspiring person that radiated happiness to everyone he encountered. Billy was a gracious and loving family man as well as an accomplished businessman. After traveling for over 25 years as a successful salesman in the footwear industry, he was elected president of the Southeastern Shoe Travelers Association by his peers. Soon after, he and his wife, Dede established K and D Shoes which has since grown into a fantastic local shoe store over the past 25 years. Billy loved spending time with his family and cheering on the Georgia Bulldogs.

Billy is survived by his loving wife and soulmate of 61 years, Dede Keel; sons, Tom and David; 6 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; sister Dottie Keel and numerous other relatives and friends.

Billy was predeceased by his mother, father, and sister, Barbara Brown.

A private family service has been held.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Mr. Keel's memory may be made to the charity of your choice.