Conyers
Wileen Slade
Wileen Gladys Slade, age 89 of Conyers, died Monday, October 7, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Slade; parents, Leonard and Florence Autrey; brothers, Beverly Autry, Buddy Autrey; sisters, Dejan, Katherine, and Betty. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Russell and Patricia Slade; daughter, Tracey Slade; grandchildren, Phillip Lindeman, Nicholas Slade, Trent Brambilla, Tori Slade; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Pastor Joe Hughes officiating; interment will follow at Westview Cemetery. Family will receive friends Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
