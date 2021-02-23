Covington, GA Willard Linton "Granda" Baker, of Covington, passed away February 23, 2021, at the age of 89. He was a proud patriot, serving in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1953-1955, and the Georgia National Guard. An attendee of Tech High School in Atlanta, Mr. Baker was a devout Christian, and a member of the Ousley United Methodist Church in Lithonia, and with his wife, started the Pioneer Sunday School, of which they were members for over 50 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, James Leo and Ethleen Baker; and brothers, James Baker and Douglas Baker.
His memory will be cherished dearly by his loving wife of 68 years, Myra Baker; sons and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Janet Baker, of Covington, Kendall Baker, of Covington; granddaughters, Cady Jordan and husband, Daniel Jordan, Callie Baker; brother, Gene Baker, of Cedartown; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service for Mr. Baker was held Saturday, February 27, 2021, 10:00 A.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Mr. Kevin Baker and Mr. Butch Davis officiating. Interment followed in Lawnwood Memorial Park. In Lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston or a charity of your choice. https://www.choa.org/donors-and-volunteers/ways-to-give
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.