Covington, GA William A. (Bill) Brand, of Covington, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021, at the age of 90. Born December 21, 1931, in Jacksonville, Florida. Son and only child of William A. Brand, Sr., and Ruth Settle Brand moved to Atlanta six months later. Growing up West End he graduated from St. Anthony's School in June of 1941. He went on to Marist College and graduated of June 1949 as a 2nd lieutenant.
At twelve years old, he joined Boy Scout Troops #20 and earned his Eagle Scout badge with a bronze palm while working his way up junior assistant scoutmaster. Later he was inducted into the Honor Society of the Boy Scouts which is the Order of the Arrow and held the Brotherhood Honor. While attending the Atlanta Division of the University of Georgia, in 1950, he met Mary Ann Wheeler. They married on April 12, 1952, and had one daughter and one son. In 1951 he enlisted in the United States Army Reserves as a P.F.C. after spending a year in Augusta, Ga and a year in Frankfort, Germany. He retired as a Sargent First class from the Military Police Corps in 1960. In 1961, he joined the West End Jaycees and worked his way up to executive V.P. before retiring in 1972. They Jaycees were the most rewarding organization in which he was a member.
After the sudden death of his wife in January of 1996, he started dating Charlotte Windover, a fellow employee, and they were married on June 14, 1997. They enjoyed traveling and put many thousands of enjoyable miles on their car. He was a very active member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans and is a proud past commander of the Gen. Leonidas Polk Camp #1446 in Smyrna, Ga. He worked his entire career as a Casualty Insurance Underwriter and retired at the age of 75.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William, Sr., and Ruth (Settle) Brand; first wife, Mary Ann Brand; daughter, Beverly Brand Seiple; granddaughter, Stacie Ann Hobgood.
Survivors include his loving wife, Charlotte (Windover) Brand; son, Robert (Bob) Brand (Karen); son-in-law, John Seiple; grandchildren, William Alan Brand, Robert Derek Brand, James Michael Brand, Brittney Sturkie, Lindsey Holte; 10 great-grandchildren; step-son, David Windover; step-daughter, Ruth Windover Bowers.
A Funeral Service for Mr. Brand was held Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 11:00 A.M., at St. Pius Catholic Church, 2621 GA-20, in Conyers, and interment followed in West View Cemetery, in Atlanta.
