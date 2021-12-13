Conyers, GA William Edgar Anderson Jr. (Ed), of Conyers, GA was called home Sunday December 12, 2021 at age 82.
William Edgar Anderson Jr. (Ed) was born on February 23, 1939 to William E. Anderson Sr. and Margaret Wren Anderson of Augusta, GA. The son of a Richmond County Sheriff and a jewelry store owner, Ed spent his childhood playing football, baseball and basketball around his childhood home on Clark Street. He was a graduate of Richmond Academy in Augusta, GA and a member of the 1957 State Championship football team playing alongside Pat Dye. Ed received a football scholarship to attend Presbyterian College in Clinton, SC.
Ed met his future wife and love of his life Patricia Hendrix while attending Tubman Middle School in Augusta, GA. They were married on January 6, 1957 and then moved to Savannah, GA where Ed began his career in the trucking business with New Dixie Truck Lines. During his long and dedicated career in transportation Ed worked with a number of companies helping transition the industry from a regulated to a deregulated environment. He was actively involved in numerous industry trade associations representing the companies he worked with during his career. He retired from Saia Motor Freight as a National Account Manager in 2005 and afterwards provided consulting for SECO for several years.
Ed was a member of Heritage Hills Baptist Church in Conyers, GA where he served as a Deacon. He was passionate about hunting, fishing, golf and the outdoors and was an avid Bulldog fan. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and mentor to many friends and the community in which he lived. Ed cherished his wife and family, loved everyone he met and relished sharing the word and promise of Jesus.
Ed is preceded in death by his parents William E. Anderson Jr. and Margaret Wren Anderson and his grandchild Michael Brandon Pannell. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years Patricia H. Anderson; his son William E. Anderson III (Bill); daughter in-law, Cynthia S. Anderson (Sindy); grandchildren, Angela H. Stacks, William E. (Andy) Anderson IV (Cecelia), Dustin T. Anderson (Mandy), Katherine A. Anderson, Tiffany H. Stacks; and four great grandchildren. His sister-in-law Sandra H. Attaway, brother-in-law Joe H. Attaway, brother-in-law Donald L. Hendrix, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Pastor Joe Hughes officiating; interment will follow at 3:00 PM at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, 2700 Deans Bridge Road, Augusta, GA 30906. Family will receive friends Wednesday December 15, 2021 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions will be made to Heritage Hills Baptist Church, 2987 Highway 212 Conyers, GA 30094. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd, Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.