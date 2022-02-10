Covington, GA William "Bill" Daniel, of Covington, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022, at the age of 83. Mr. Daniel worked his whole life in the dairy industry and retired from Jolley's Dairy, in Covington. He was a selfless man always offering acts of kindness and helping the elderly with their yardwork. In his spare time, Mr. Daniel enjoyed taking trips to the mountains. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lee and Mary Geneva Daniel; sisters, Alice Cornelius, Dianne Childs; brothers, Virgil Daniel, James Daniel, Harold Daniel, Charles Daniel, Roscoe Daniel, Lamar Daniel, Tony Daniel, Thomas Daniel, Robert Lee Daniel, Jr., and Baby Daniel.
Survivors include his sister, Jimmie Hegwood (Noel); as well as numerous generations of nieces, nephews, and cousins that all loved him dearly.
A Funeral Service for Mr. Daniel was held Tuesday February 15, 2022, 2:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Mr. Gary Watson officiating and interment followed in Liberty Cemetery, in Porterdale.
