Social Circle, GA William "Billy" David Almand, of Social Circle, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the age of 76. Bill proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1966 - 1968 during the Vietnam War. He was the owner of Almand Construction Company for 48 years and a member of First Baptist Church of Social Circle. Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar Lewis and Lucy Bell Almand; and brothers, Thomas Almand, Gene Almand.
Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Sandra Almand; daughters, Sheila Almand, Stephanie Almand; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service for Billy will be held Saturday, May 29, 2021, 11:00 A.M., at First Baptist Church, 195 N. Cherokee Road, in Social Circle, with Pastor Mike Hardy and Pastor Blake Thomas officiating. Interment will follow in Hawkins Academy Cemetery, in Social Circle. Friends are invited to visit with the family at Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, Friday, May 28, from 5:00 - 8:00 P.M.
Governor Brian Kemp's latest executive order has eliminated restrictions on large gatherings; however, CDC guidelines recommend social distancing (6 feet apart) and wearing of masks while in public. Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home requests that you observe these recommendations while in our funeral home attending visitations and/or services.
