William Bradley, age 89 of Conyers, died Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Troy and Oma Bradley; brother, Roy Bradley; grandchildren, Daniel Flemig and Ashley Flemig. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Betty Bradley; son, Chuck Bradley; daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Steve Flemig; grandchild, Adrianne Flemig; great-grandchildren, Harper Flemig, Alexis Flemig; brothers and sisters-in-law, Audie and Frances Bradley, Arnold and Jounida Bradley, Coy and Carla Bradley; sisters and brother-in-law, Luanne York, Judy and Buddy Martin; and sister-in-law, Roberta Bradley. He was an active member of First Baptist Church of Conyers for over 60 years and a veteran of the United States Air Force. Graveside Services will be held Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens with Pastor John Mark Oliver officiating; the family will receive friends from 12 until 2:30 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Conyers, 2100 Highway 138 NE, Conyers, GA 30013. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

