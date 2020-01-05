Conyers
William Still Brisendine
William Still Brisendine, native of Conyers, GA, passed away on December 12th, peacefully in his home. Bill is survived by his daughters, Christy Orgeron, Missy Menzie, and Tabby Stringer as well as 7 granddaughters, 1 grandson, 3 great-granddaughters, and one great-grandson. Bill is also survived by his two sisters, Betsy Lawson, and Sue Kunze. Per Bill's wishes there will not be a funeral service.
