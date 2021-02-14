Conyers, GA William Charles Smith, age 89 of Conyers, died Sunday, February 14, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents, David Olin and Hattie Mae Smith. He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Smith; sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Kerri Smith, Scott and Janelle Smith; daughter and son-in-law, Lita and David Parks; sons, Loren Smith, Lance Smith; grandchildren, Kaleb, Cameron, Corey, Keeli; great-grandchildren, Silas, Shep, Sully, Averly Jo; sisters and brother-in-law, Frances Cameron, Ann MacCarthy, Kathryn and Rev. James West. Charles was a life long resident of Rockdale County and was a member of the Rockdale Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club, a member of Rockdale Baptist Church and the American Legion Post 77. He was a well-known business owner of Conyers Insurance Agency. Charles proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Rockdale Baptist Church with Rev. Billy Moss officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 16, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home and Wednesday, February 17, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the church prior to the service. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

