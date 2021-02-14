Conyers, GA William Charles Smith, age 89 of Conyers, died Sunday, February 14, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents, David Olin and Hattie Mae Smith. He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Smith; sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Kerri Smith, Scott and Janelle Smith; daughter and son-in-law, Lita and David Parks; sons, Loren Smith, Lance Smith; grandchildren, Kaleb, Cameron, Corey, Keeli; great-grandchildren, Silas, Shep, Sully, Averly Jo; sisters and brother-in-law, Frances Cameron, Ann MacCarthy, Kathryn and Rev. James West. Charles was a life long resident of Rockdale County and was a member of the Rockdale Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club, a member of Rockdale Baptist Church and the American Legion Post 77. He was a well-known business owner of Conyers Insurance Agency. Charles proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Rockdale Baptist Church with Rev. Billy Moss officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 16, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home and Wednesday, February 17, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the church prior to the service. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
NEWTON, 30014 FURNISHED ROOM APARTMENT Private bath &…
Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most a…
Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most a…
-
tomgahunter said:
There should be a board like this that removes incompetent BOC members, we have 3 that need to go.
Latest News
- An elementary school principal was killed in an avalanche in Montana on Valentine's Day
- Krispy Kreme is offering a limited-edition Mars doughnut to celebrate NASA's rover landing
- Ambulance crews report drop in Covid callouts in hard-hit Wales as vaccine rollout gathers pace
- How to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning while trying to stay warm during power outages
- Knicks drop Hawks behind Julius Randle’s 44
Most Popular
Articles
- HEALTH: Can employment drug screening detect alcohol use?
- 35 voter fraud cases in Georgia turned over for prosecution
- Stunning NASA photo shows 'gold' Peruvian Amazon rivers -- but there's a dark backstory
- After a last minute agreement is reached on a berm, Rockdale approves townhouse development
- Large-scale food distribution event set for Wednesday at Georgia International Horse Park
- $1,000 bonus checks headed for most Georgia government employees
- Rockdale County Jail Blotter
- If you received unemployment last year, you could be in for a surprise at tax time
- Rockdale County abandons right of way for portion of Dogwood Industrial Circle
- Rockdale, Newton students on track to return to classrooms
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: In the last 30 years, who is your favorite U.S. President?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.