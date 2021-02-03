Conyers, GA William Harold Durham, Jr., age 76 of Conyers, died Wednesday, February 3, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Louise Durham, Sr.; grandchild, Alec Davis. He is survived by his wife, Claudette Durham; daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Scott Talbott; son and daughter-in-law, Jeffery and Amy Durham; grandchildren, Shawn Davis, Bayley Davis, Chase Durham, Layla Durham. William was married to the love of his life, Claudette, for 52 wonderful years. He proudly served in our United States Army; was a member of Crosspoint Christian Church and earned his Master's degree at Georgia State University. William enjoyed working in the Children's ministry at church as well as being a substitute teacher at the local elementary school. He loved to travel and most of all, his family. In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so, may make a donation to the Local Disabled Veteran, "DAV" www.dav.org. Funeral services will be held Sunday, February 7, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Crosspoint Christian Church, 4550 GA-20, Conyers, GA 30013, with Curt Zehner officiating, The family will receive friends Sunday, February 7, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the church. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most a…
Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most a…
Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most a…
-
Sonya Thompson said:
Mrs. Jan I'm so sorry for your loss. I asked the Lord to please wrap his loving arms around you and fill your heart with peace and love.
-
LongtimeRez said:"She said she had worked 456 hours in the first 19 days of the month — which would mean she worked 24 hours each day..." She doesn't understan…
Latest News
- 'No room for debate or compromise' as Hong Kong introduces sweeping national security rules for schools
- Jazz defeat Hawks for 13th win in 14 games
- The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
- Fatal shooting of police officer in New Mexico leads to a 40-mile chase and shootout
- NHL announces enhanced COVID-19 protocols
Most Popular
Articles
- If you received unemployment last year, you could be in for a surprise at tax time
- PEARRELL: Are you prepared for the end times?
- Rockdale County Probate Court Office Closed from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2 due to 'unforeseen circumstances'
- Fresh Air Bar-B-Que ranked the best authentic barbecue in Georgia
- Sophie, Grammy-nominated artist, dies aged 34
- Calhoun man killed in Panama City double homicide, Albany teen arrested
- Family centered d-section 'an incredible experience' for Covington couple
- Newton planners recommend denial of truck stop development
- Congressional Democrats strip Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of committee assignments
- Judge rules against payment calculation for chairman, Probate Court judge
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Which team do you want to win the Super Bowl on Sunday?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.