Conyers, GA William Harold Durham, Jr., age 76 of Conyers, died Wednesday, February 3, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Louise Durham, Sr.; grandchild, Alec Davis. He is survived by his wife, Claudette Durham; daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Scott Talbott; son and daughter-in-law, Jeffery and Amy Durham; grandchildren, Shawn Davis, Bayley Davis, Chase Durham, Layla Durham. William was married to the love of his life, Claudette, for 52 wonderful years. He proudly served in our United States Army; was a member of Crosspoint Christian Church and earned his Master's degree at Georgia State University. William enjoyed working in the Children's ministry at church as well as being a substitute teacher at the local elementary school. He loved to travel and most of all, his family. In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so, may make a donation to the Local Disabled Veteran, "DAV" www.dav.org. Funeral services will be held Sunday, February 7, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Crosspoint Christian Church, 4550 GA-20, Conyers, GA 30013, with Curt Zehner officiating, The family will receive friends Sunday, February 7, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the church. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

